Its safe to say the past couple days have been quite rocky for Love & Hip Hop stars Princess Love & Ray J, who have been publicly fighting on social media for everyone to see. Princess started it earlier this week when she claimed Ray J left her & their daughter, Melody, stranded in Las Vegas and wouldn't pick up his phone. "[He] left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you want to post family photos [laughing emoji] #ByeUgly."

Ray J has since denied these allegations and says the story is being blown out of proportion on social media, but Princess is sticking by her story. Last night, the Love & Hip Hop star took to IG Live to further explain what happened that night in Vegas.

Princess says Ray J tried to convince her to move to Las Vegas, and when she declined his request, he got upset. She also mentions that the fight got so nasty that both sides were talking about filing for divorce when they got back to LA.

“With the way you move Im liable to be alone at any given moment,” Princess recalled telling Ray J. “So he had ‘Im prepared to be alone too. as long as I can see my kids mon-thurs.’ I said okay. We can just be separated then’. So he's like ‘not before I file first’.”

Now whether or not this divorce talk is something serious or just in the heat of the moment will remain to be seen, but it’s an ugly situation for all. Check out Princess Love recollection of the fight (below).