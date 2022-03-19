They have both come under fire for their previous, yet separate meetings with Donald Trump, but Ray J and Kodak Black are unfazed by the controversy. The former president of the United States was instrumental in helping Kodak obtain his freedom and the Florida rapper has been unrelenting in his support. Kodak has gone on record repeatedly stating that Trump should be re-elected and he has shared several photos of himself rocking autographed MAGA gear.

This time around, Page Six reported that Ray J was a guest at Trump's Mar-a-Lago event in the Sunshine State, so he decided it was a great time to formally introduce the former president to Kodak Black.

“It was the right thing to do. Trump pardoned him," Ray J reportedly told Page Six in a statement. Ray is said to have been spending more time with the rapper after Kodak reimagined the reality star mogul's classic "One Wish." Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani was also at the gathering along with New York Police Department Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

“Ray has always been someone who enjoys connecting talented minds together,” Ray’s longtime manager and owner of DWE Talent said, “and this is just another example of his goodwill.”

As controversial as Trump may be, Ray J previously told Page Six that he has "always admired and respected his business acumen." Check out a clip of the meet-up below.

