Ray J met with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Club, earlier this week, to discuss job creation and more. Ray J detailed their conversation to Page Six on Wednesday.

“I’ve always admired and respected his business acumen,” Ray J told the outlet. “Our conversation was about job creation, encouraging small business development and how Information Technology plays an important role in the future of our economy.



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

He continued: “We also agree how important an educated workforce is, as well as the critical need of developing of young people. I’m ready to get started now!”

As for whether Ray J will be venturing into politics, his longtime manager, David Weintraub, admitted to People that the singer had "political aspirations" but did not get into details.

"Ray has political aspirations. The clear-cut answer to what those aspirations actually are is to help people and to open doors for people that don't have doors open," he told the outlet. "It's not like saying Ray wants to be a mayor, Ray wants to be a governor. Maybe he wants to run for Senate, maybe he wants to go back to his roots and help a small town become more empowered."

Weintraub added that Ray J doesn't want to take a "political side" at the moment, and instead is focused on what's "right and wrong."

[Via]