One thing is for sure: we all need someone to support us the way Kodak Black rides for former President Donald Trump. The controversial ex-Commander-in-Chief may have been voted out of the Oval Office over a year ago, but in one of his final moves, Trump commuted the rapper's conviction. Kodak was released from prison and quickly returned to his career, but since being set free back in January, the Florida rapper has repeatedly come forward with his praise of Trump.

Back in October, Kodak addressed those who criticize him for sporting MAGA gear and spouting compliments to the former president. "They f*cked up, homie. I'll say some sh*t about Trump, like, what y'all expect me to do? I'm not gone be like, 'Oh, f*ck Trump.' Hell nah. Man, God bless that n*gga. I could have still been in prison right now. Facts, trust. Probably still getting into it with the police."

Once again, Kodak is flexing on the 'Gram, but this time, he's not only showing off his jewelry. In a new photo uploaded to Instagram, Kodak puts his iced-out watch on full display next to his red MAGA that was autographed by Trump. In the images, he also tagged the former president as well as Eric Trump and wrote, "Forever Trump."

Kodak has previously stated that he wishes Trump was still in office. Check it out below.