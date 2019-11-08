If for some reason you believed that Ray J was following in the footsteps of his famous ex Kim Kardashian when it comes to fighting for pardons for certain inmates then you're mistaken. It seems as though The Daily Mail shared a report on the latter and now Ray J has come through to slam the publication calling them out for the "false and corny" lies.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In a series of videos posted to Ray J's Instagram feed, you can see the "I Hit It First" music maker vehemently denying such reports. "This is the second time y’all trying to pull a stunt like this! The story you put up is false and corny! I’ve been working very hard building my companies and staying out of BS! If you wanna post a story about me pls make sure it’s true," he captioned the clips.

The rumour was clearly sparked from the time Suge Knight reportedly handed Ray J his rights but it was later clarified that Ray would simply hold down Death Row Records and any new music coming from the label. Suge's fiancée, Toi-Lin Kelly, has been granted his power of attorney where she'll decide on any movie, television, and documentary deals.