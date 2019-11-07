On the heels of news that Ray J will be taking over certain business dealings for Suge Knight, there's a report from the Daily Mail that states the reality star is also lobbying for the former rap CEO's release from prison. In 2018, Suge was sentenced to 28 years after he was convicted of manslaughter. We previously reported on Suge Knight speaking with The Blast from behind bars as he confirmed that his longtime friend Ray J would be taking over Death Row Records while Nick Cannon was in charge of penning his biography.



According to the Daily Mail, Ray J has allegedly been speaking with key members of President Trump's administration in hopes of getting the Commander-in-Chief to pardon Suge. "Ray J is very competitive and always has been. He saw what Kim was able to do with her work in the criminal justice system with the Trump administration and he is determined to show he can do the same," the Daily Mail claims their source revealed. "He's adamant that he can convince Trump to pardon Suge and that people will respect him for doing so."

This reported move mirrors that of Ray's ex Kim Kardashian West who has partnered with the president and his administration to aid in the releases of inmates. However, many of the inmates Kim works with are non-violent offenders, those she believes to be innocent of their crimes altogether, or a select few who Kim has stated are rehabilitated.

Suge's manslaughter charge stemmed from a hit-and-run on the set of Straight Outta Compton where it was debated if the rap mogul purposefully ran over a man named Terry Carter. "Ray J feels as though because he's doing this for Suge, all will be forgiven and the streets will respect him for his effort," the Daily Mail claims their source stated. "If he can get Suge out of prison, he feels folks will respect him as a true mogul who can get things done no matter the political affiliation."