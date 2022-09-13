After an explosive weekend on social media, Ray J isn't letting his foot up off of Kris Jenner's neck. The jokes and commentary about Ray J and Kim Kardashian's 2007 sex tape have been unending over the years, even as the reality TV mogul was married to Kanye West. On more than one occasion, Ray mentioned that he was ready for those conversations to end, especially as a husband and father, and all he wanted to do was move on from the controversy.

Following West's most recent social media unraveling, Ray jumped in to call out Jenner after it was suggested that she asked Ye to stop mentioning her. Ray wanted to know where the compassion was for his mother when the Kardashian-Jenners not only allegedly orchestrated the sex tape "leak," but painted Kim as if she was a victim.

Over the weekend, Ray J posted DM conversations, and today (September 13), it was shared that Kim allegedly dismissed her lawsuit against Vivid Entertainment after she learned that the sex tape brought in over $1 million within the first month. However, last week, Jenner sat down for a polygraph test on The Late Late Show and when asked if she had anything to do with the tape finding its way to the masses, she said no. The examiner claimed she was telling the truth, but Ray insisted that it was fake and she was lying.

The Shade Room posted a video that looked to be of Kris Jenner showing off dance moves—although it was speculated that it's a body double's fancy footwork. Ray J didn't seem impressed with the display and jumped into the comment section to continue to call out the matriarch.

"Dance now — CRY LATER — Smh - NO RESPONSE SAYS IT ALL," he wrote. "Except this time I’m NOT lettin up!! #CLEARMYNAME." The comment has already amassed over 1,700 responses.

Check it out below.

