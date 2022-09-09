Not many would volunteer to take a polygraph test but Kris Jenner wanted to prove she has nothing to hide. The famed Kardashian-Jenner momager visited the Late Late Show with James Corden, was hooked up to a lie detector test, and pelted with questions. The family has been engaged in one scandal after another over the years, including Kim Kardashian and Ray J's infamous sex tape that continues to cause controversy.

Recently, as Kanye West was unraveling on social media as he accused Adidas and The Gap of copying his Yeezy designs, he made a mention of Jenner who, through Kim, requested that Ye not bring her up. This prompted Ray J to step in and call out Jenner for how she allegedly orchestrated the sex tape debacle.

While on The Late Late Show, Jenner was asked if he was behind the creation and release of the tape. After answering "no," the polygraph examiner confirmed that she was telling the truth. However, viewers were skeptical and many didn't believe that the world would ever receive a truthful answer.

Meanwhile, Jenner was questioned by daughter Kylie Jenner if she was her favorite child. Jenner quickly answered "yes," with the examiner once again claiming that she was giving a truthful response. It was widely theorized that Kim was the favorite child, but in recent years, the tides have shifted.

Check it out below.