It was quite the evening yesterday (September 1) on Instagram after Kanye West unleashed his fury. The most we've heard from the Rap icon in recent months has been tied to his Yeezy brand's collaborations, but this week, Ye took issue with both The Gap and Adidas after he claimed they were making shady moves. As he trolled the brands and called them out, his followers—and the world—also found that Ye was upset about his children attending Sierra Canyon, and he was insistent that they would be students at Donda Academy.

"They teach black kids Kwanzaa at Sierra Canyon," a post shared by West read. "What the f*ck is Kwanzaa and who made that bullsh*t up Everyone lives in LA for the check anyway so no one really cares about their children being indoctrinated."

West also shared a screenshot that showed an alleged exchange between him and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In it, she delivered a message from her mother Kris Jenner, pleading with the rapper to stop mentioning her because she's 67 years old and it causes her stress. This post prompted a reaction from Ray J, who infamously appeared in a sex tape with Kardashian, to call out Jenner for how she allegedly treated his family years ago.

"What about my mom Kris ? You telling people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible, for your gain, you introduced me to Steve HIRSH , you masterminded everything 4 your family, and tried to ruin mine at the same time smh," he wrote. "You don't think all mothers get stressed ? Or you special huh?"

"I know it's old and I don't care — this makes me sick — but God had my back and still does."

The Kardashian-Jenners have not responded. Check it out below.