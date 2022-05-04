Ray J says that Kim Kardashian was involved in a plan to leak their infamous sex tape back in 2007. The singer discussed the sex tape during a new bombshell interview with the Daily Mail.

"I have never leaked a sex tape in my life," he told the outlet. "It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing."



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

He went on to allege that Kardashian saw the way in which Paris Hilton’s career blew up after her sex tape with Rick Salomon leaked, and wanted to replicate the success. Ray J also claims that Kris Jenner was in on the ploy.

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” he added. "Once I pitched the idea to her [Kardashian], just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there."

He added that he “never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship," and that the rumor that he leaked the tape is “the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment.”

“She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoebox under her bed," he claimed.

Ray J also showed the outlet DMs between himself and Kardashian in which he told her off after she accused him of “sticking a dildo in my ass” while she was asleep during a recent episode of the family's Hulu show, The Kardashians. Ray J said it made him sound “like a rapist and dirty perv.”

"If you're upset about the dildo comment it was clearly a sarcastic joke and I was laughing when I said it," Kardashian reportedly wrote back.

Ray J and Kardashian dated from 2003 to 2006. Ray J's latest comments come after rumors of a second tape began circulating over the last year.

“For the remainder of my life, I’m going to live in my truth and not in the lie that’s been created by Kris Jenner and Kim,” he said. “I will not let them do this to me anymore.”

[Via]