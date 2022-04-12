Many argue that the Kardashian family's road to fame took off almost immediately after the leak of Kim and Ray J's sex tape back in 2007. Though the two parties have been in other relationships and had children since the video was released, new gossip surrounding the clip has caused some unfortunate circumstances.

According to Daily Mail, in the debut episode of the new Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kim disclosed that her six-year-old son, Saint, saw an ad promoting the alleged release of never before seen footage from her old sex tape. The pop-up advertisement shown on his iPad was revealed during a game of Roadblox.

From there, a new scene starts which shows the 41-year-old talking to her lawyers about the awkward moment. In a rage, she stated, "I don’t want it to be copied. I have four kids. I can’t go through this again."

Going in on the fact that this happened nearly 20 years ago, Kim made it clear that she refuses to relive the uncomfortable period of her life again. "I know the right attorneys this time. I know exactly what to do this time... I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the ground."

Mark Sullivan/Getty Images

Footage also showed Kim calling her now ex-husband Kanye West in an emotional state after the incident occurred. "I almost died when Saint thought it was funny," she admitted. She also expressed how grateful she was that their son was not of age to understand the inappropriate context of what he had seen.

In an interview done in the premiere episode, as the Skims CEO reflected on the situation with Saint, she said, "The last thing I want as a mother is for my past to be brought up 20 years later. It's real embarrassing s**t. I need to deal with it, and will deal with it.

The show is set to air this Thursday, April 14, on Hulu. Will you be tuning in?

