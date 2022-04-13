Wack 100 called out Kim Kardashian after seeing a new clip from the upcoming series, The Kardashians, which many users online believe confirms his claim that he has an unreleased sex tape of Ray J and Kim. Kim has denied the rumor, which Wack began back in September.

According to TMZ, The Kardashians will show Kim and Kanye West's son, Saint, discovering the existence of her sex tape with Ray J. Afterward, Kim apparently calls up her attorneys and threatens to take legal action over "this happening again."



David Livingston / Getty Images

“Dam now I’m confused .. 1st @kimkardashian attorney says I’m lying this doesn’t exist 2nd Now @kimkardashian is saying she’s blocking us releasing it so now I guess she’s admitting her & her team has been lying. 3rd Her husband @kanyewest went on @theonlyjasonlee show and told the world me & @rayj delivered this footage to him in which he personally gave to @kimkardashian," Wack wrote on Instagram, Tuesday.

He continued: “4th You accuse @kanyewest for going to the Internet when his issues are real life but your going to the Internet is based on 1 thing. USING THE BLACK MAN TO PROMOTE YOURSELF …. THE JIG IS UP YOU’VE JUST EXPOSED YOURSELF.”

The first episode of The Kardashians is set to debut on Hulu on April 14.

Check out Wack's new post below.





