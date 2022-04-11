Back in 2021, Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape made its way back into the public sphere after Ray J's former manager Wack 100 came forward with claims that he offered Kanye West a second, more x-rated version of the tape, which Ye later addressed himself during an Instagram rant.

At the time, the mother of four's attorneys were clear in their handling of the situation that a second tape does not exist, and as it turns out, in her upcoming The Kardashians reality series, we'll see all the drama unfold in real-time.

As per Page Six, the debut episode of the Hulu show – set to premiere on April 14th – includes a clip of her finding a teaser of the Wack 100 news on her son Saint's Roblox game and immediately contacting attorney Marty Singer to discuss what she's learned.

"Over my dead body is this happening again," the 41-year-old insisted, clearly passionate about the matter at hand. "I know the right attorneys this time and I'm not going to let this happen again. I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the f*cking ground."

The SKIMS founder makes it clear that she'll spare no expense to protect herself "for her reputation and [her] children's sake" before calling her then-estranged husband to cry about the drama unfolding.

At the time of Wack 100's claims, Singer told Page Six, "The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame."

