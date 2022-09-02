Kanye West is taking on numerous battles at the same time. He's fighting for his kids' education, and for the brands that he established to elevate Adidas and Gap. The past few days have found Ye taking on Adidas and Gap on a public stage, accusing both of stealing his designs and ideas without upholding their contractual obligations. Then, he fired off at Kim Kardashian over the schools that their kids attend.



Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

This morning, Ye hit Instagram to further explain why each of these issues relates to one another. In a statement issued to Instagram, he bashed anyone who had something ill to say about his posts or his comments.

"Gap having meetings about me without me.Adidas releasing old shoes and coloring my shoes like I'm dead. Me not having a say on where my children go to school," he wrote. "Call me whatever names you want. If you don't understand why I will not back down on my businesses my brands and my children then you're the ones who are crazy."

Kanye called out Kim Kardashian for sending their children to Sierra Canyon rather than Donda Academy, a school launched by Kanye West. Kris Jenner later called out Kanye for stressing her out at 67 years old with his online antics.

