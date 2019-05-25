Rapper Sosamann Arrested On Charges Of Human Trafficking: Report

A rap star on the rise is Houston rapper Sosamann. Back in 2016, Wiz Khalifa signed him to Taylor Gang and since then Sosamann has collaborated with artists including Wiz, NBA Young Boy, Gunna, Sauce Walka, and HoodRich Pablo Juan. As he's been working on carving out his space in the rap game, TMZ reports that Sosamann was recently arrested on charges of human trafficking.

Investigators spoke with the publication and told them that earlier this month there was a prostitution sting in Los Angeles. Two young women were taken into custody and during questioning, they told officers that they were being held against their will. According to the ladies, they say Sosamann convinced them to travel California, promising that they were going to live the "Hollywood dream." However, they went on to say that things weren't all as they seemed when they arrived. The women said that they were forced to turn tricks and couldn't leave or go home without permission.



Sosamann reportedly wasn't the only one arrested; there were a group of people busted for human trafficking. He was booked on May 11 but released the next day once he posted his $100K bond. His next court date is in June.