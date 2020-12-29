His legal troubles continue to haunt him, so NoCap has surfaced on Instagram to update his fans. Last year, we reported on the news that the Alabama rapper was wanted by the police in connection to a shooting. According to local reports, NoCap's sister was allegedly involved in an altercation with two other individuals when the rapper arrived at the scene. Later, he allegedly fired off shots into a house before leaving with his sister by his side.



At the time, Sgt. LaDerrick DuBose with the Mobile Police Department explained, "The victim and another subject were involved in an altercation that turned physical. That subject then summoned for Mr. Crawford to show up. Mr. Crawford showed up, arrived on the scene, and the victim fled into the house. Mr. Crawford then fired shots into the house and then he fled with his sister.”

NoCap was a wanted fugitive for a short period before he turned himself over to the police on charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment. Earlier today (December 28), NoCap shed insight into his current circumstances, telling his 1.5 million Instagram followers that he's once again turning himself over to the authorities and announced he's releasing an album.

"I got 30 days to turn myself in & ma dukes tested positive for Covid this morning y’all pray 4 her," the rapper wrote. "I don’t know how long ima be gone I just want to appreciate my family, fans & friends for rocking w/ me continue to do that while I’m away, I’m not gone promise y’all nothing because I kno the process of dropping a album is not over night but I’m most definitely pushing for the beginning of da year 'Mr.Crawford The Album So Soon.'" Check out the post below.



