On November 20th, things were looking up for Alabama rapper NoCap when he announced that he had been released from jail in an Instagram However, NoCap whose real name is Kobe Vidal Crawford, has been placed back in police custody following a court hearing on Wednesday. Cap posted a photo on his Instagram on Tuesday, captioned: "Court In Da Morning I’m Going In w/ My Head Supa High & On My Family & Fans Prayers." Unfortunately, these prayers were not answered, as he posted a screenshot on Instagram Thursday evening that confirms he is back behind bars.

The post, simply captioned "Free NoCap," shows a screenshot of a text sent by Cap to a trusted friend. In the text, Cap asks the friend to share his message with his fans, followed by: "IT WONT BE LONG I WILL BE HOME SOON I APOLOGIZE FOR LEAVING YALL ONCE AGAIN ITS HARD TO MAKE IT OUT YOUR CITY & BE SUCCESSFUL WHEN THE POLICE & THE JUDGE IS AGAINST YOU BUT MY HEAD UP MY EYES LOCKED ON THE CLOUDS NOT THE CEMENT I LOVE YALL MORE DEN LIFE CANT NUN STOP ME BUT DEATH! IM 4EVA REPPIN 16."

NoCap was wanted by police back in September for his alleged involvement in a shooting. Cap decided to turn himself in shortly after the warrant for his arrested was issued. He faced charges of discharging a gun into an occupied or unoccupied building/vehicle, probation violation, possession of/receiving a controlled substance, and reckless endangerment. He released a track called "First Day In" right before turning himself in. Upon his release, he dropped his most recent body of work, The Hood Dictionary, to celebrate his newfound freedom. Free Cap!