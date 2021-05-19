The Bay Area music scene is mourning the tragic loss of one of its own. There has been a string of gun-related deaths in the Hip Hop community for decades, but the increasing number of losses in recent years has given artists and leaders within the scene pause. This latest news regarding rapper Mike Darole, reported father of three, comes directly from his loved ones who set up a GoFundMe to help his young children.

"On May 15th, 2021 we tragically lost Michael's life due to gun violence as he was walking his dog outside of his family home," the description in the GoFundMe reads.

Darole has reportedly been with his girlfriend for 12 years and has been working at his Rap career for nearly two decades. "Michael had a contagious laugh and smile and always wanted to see the people around him happy," GoFundMe continued. "His passion for his music and lyrics made him loved and adored by his many thousands of fans across the world. Michael was a loving father who always made sure that his children were provided for and taken care of, they were the light of his world and what kept him motivated to succeed in every career venture that he took; from music to his own clothing line, he did it all for his family."

"Michael will be deeply missed and his memory will live forever." According to reports, Darole was walking his dog when someone attempted to rob him in the street. He fought his assailant before gunfire rang out. Darole was reportedly shot six times and although rescue efforts were attempted, his injuries were too severe.

Back in 2015, Darole was shot several times and shared an image of himself on social media as he recovered in the hospital. "I thank the man above for this second chance," Darole wrote at the time.

We send our sincerest condolences to Mike Darole's loved ones. Check out a few posts below.

[via][via]