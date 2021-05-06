The Rap community has suffered another tragic loss, this time in Pennsylvania. The Rap industry isn't unfamiliar with artists passing away due to street violence and it's being reported that a popular rapper from Pittsburgh has been killed. We've witnessed other losses to gun violence including Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, King Von, and several others, and loved ones of rapper Flatline Nizzy have taken to social media to tribute the fallen artist.

Pittsburgh's Action News 4 reported on the rapper's death, stating that Nizzy, real name Nathan Freeman, was found dead on Monday (May 3).

The 24-year-old rapper was reportedly located in McKees Rocks around 1:30 a.m. following a call that there was a shooting somewhere near the location. It was quickly determined that Freeman had been shot in the head.

At the end of March, Freeman was promoting his project Rent Due on Instagram when she shared this caption: "Everybody on this project [one hundred emoji]. 12:00 March 28th make it year since I wasn’t pose b here [target emoji][fingers crossed emoji]. Been missin in action cuz police hating on me nothing but crabs in a bucket out here [one hundred emoji] I accept everything that come wit it it’s what I chose."

Allegheny County authorities are investigating the case but at the time of this publication, there haven't been any suspects or persons of interests named publicly.

