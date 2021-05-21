A mystery out of Milwaukee involving a local rapper has turned into a murder investigation. A local news station reports that just two days ago (May 18) police came across a grisly scene when they discovered a body inside of a vehicle that was set ablaze. A preliminary investigation identified the victim as 42-year-old Lamonn C. Young, better known by his Rap moniker, Fatboi Gwalla Gwalla. The rapper lost his life in his hometown and it's being reported by CBS 58 that a medical examiner has now ruled his death as a homicide. However, it's unclear what caused his death at this time.

Earlier this year, Young released his latest album Hustle Hard and his family reportedly wants the world to remember him as a loving "father, husband, artist and entrepreneur."

Activist Tracey Dent spoke with the outlet about Young's death while denouncing gun violence. “A lot of talent is gone, it’s gone way too soon,” said Dent. “It’s a sense of urgency right now because people are scared, you know, they’re scared to come out of their house, because someone is getting shot or killed every single day.”

“We’re just trying to build unity across the county and everybody start working together, sharing resources and so we can start reducing the violence in our city,” Dent added.

The status of the homicide investigation is unknown, but it's reported that there haven't been any persons of interest or suspects publicly named. Authorities are hoping that someone will come forward with information that will help solve this case. Check out a few posts of Fatboi Gwalla Gwalla below. We send our sincerest condolences to the rapper's loved ones.

