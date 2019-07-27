Stinc Team rapper Drakeo The Ruler, real name Darrell Caldwell, is celebrating a victory in court after he was found not guilty on charges of murder and attempted murder. The Los Angeles rapper was arrested in connection to a December 2016 shooting in Southern California where one man was killed and another two people were reportedly injured. Investigators stated that Caldwell, along with two other Stinc Team rappers Mikell Buchanan and Devante Caldwell, the latter of whom is Drakeo's brother, were responsible for the tragedies that occurred that day.

Prosecutors alleged that the three rappers planned on murdering another rapper, but they've all declared that they are innocent. While a jury found Drakeo not guilty of the murder charges, they did find him guilty of a felony: gun possession by a felon. According to Spin, it's believed that Drakeo will be credited with time served and will return home soon. However, for now, he remains in custody. If conspiracy to commit murder charges aren't refiled by prosecutors, Drakeo could be released in just a few weeks.

Buchanan, on the other hand, was found guilty of both murder and attempted murder and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. Drakeo's brother was also found guilty on a number of charges that include firearm possession and burglary. He reportedly is looking at up to 10 years per charge.

Drakeo tweeted about the verdict by writing, "FOR ALL U B*TCH ASS N*GGAS THAT THOUGHT I WAS GON LOSE, I WON B*TCH😂😂😂."