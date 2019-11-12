It's with a heavy heart that we must report Jamarr Stamps, widely known as rapper Bad Azz, has reportedly passed away. The Long Beach legend rose to fame as an affiliate of Snoop Dogg and was apart of his LBC crew. He was featured on tracks with Tupac Shakur, Nate Dogg, Warren G, Kurupt, Lady of Rage, Ice Cube, Busta Rhymes, Ras Kass, Suga Free, Daz Dillinger, and even released a joint project with Bizzy Bone.

Jamarr may have taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years, but that that doesn't mean that he wasn't steadily working. The 43-year-old continued to grind out new music and was still a beloved fixture in hip hop. There has been an outpouring of condolences to Jamarr's loved ones as his friends and fans paid their respects on social media. According to a report by HipHopDX, the rapper may have been in jail at the time of his death.

Read through some of the reactions below. Rest in peace, Jamarr.