Ralo reflected on his fourth summer spent in prison for a non-violent drug offense, on Instagram, Tuesday, explaining that his family cries every day while he is gone. The rapper was booked for charges of trafficking and conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana back in 2018.

"THIS MY 4TH SUMMER BEHIND THE WALL," he wrote in the post. "MY GIRL, MY DAUGHTER AN MY MOMMA CRY EVERYDAY FOR ME TO COME HOME AN I LOOK THEM IN THEY FACE AN TELL THEM 'I RATHER LAY IN THIS BUNK THAN SIT ON THAT STAND TO COME HOME' AN PLEASE KNOW THAT I COULDVE BEEN HOME LIKE 69 WITH MY MILLIONS AN THEM PRETTY HOES WOULDVE STILL SUCKED THE SKIN OFF MY DICK EVERYDAY. HONOR AND DONT FORGET ABOUT US CUZ WE IN THIS BITCH GROWING GREY EVERYDAY FOR NOT GOING AGAINST."



Despite numerous staples of the music industry, including Drake, Lil Baby, T.I, Meek Mill, Killer Mike, and more signing a petition for President Joe Biden to grant Ralo a pardon, he has yet to see the light of day. Earlier this year, VladTV reported that Ralo pleaded guilty to at least one of the charges.

