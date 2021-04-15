Three years ago, Atlanta rapper and Gucci Mane affiliate Ralo was arrested alongside 13 others and indicted on charges of trafficking millions of dollars worth of marijuana. With the possibility of facing a maximum 40-year sentence, Ralo initially decided to plead not guilty, as he was adamant that he would beat the case. Last year, the Atlanta rapper was nearly granted a $250 thousand bond before evidence that he was orchestrating drug deals from behind bars surfaced, and to this day, Ralo remains in jail.

At the beginning of this month, the Free Ralo movement appeared to gain some much-needed steam when Drake and several other artists within the music industry signed a letter sent to President Joe Biden in hopes that he would officially grant Ralo a presidential pardon. Yet weeks later, Ralo's legal battle has reportedly taken an unexpected turn.

VladTV has retrieved a court document filed Tuesday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan Baverman, and according to the outlet, the court has been informed that Ralo "intends to enter a guilty plea in this case." The rapper faces charges of trafficking and conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana, and VladTV's exclusive report reveals that he has decided to plead guilty to at least one of the charges.

Stay tuned for updates in this case, and as always, Free Ralo.

