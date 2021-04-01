Many prominent rappers have mobilized behind rapper Terrell "Ralo" Davis, who currently stands incarcerated on cannabis trafficking charges. Forbes has issued a report indicating that a letter has been sent to President Joe Biden, arranged by cannabis clemency group Mission Green. The publication has shared a copy of said letter, which received signatures of support from several prominent rappers among other public figures.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Ralo

"The undersigned— musicians, actors, athletes, filmmakers, current and former elected and appointed government officials, advocates, and business leaders—strongly believe that justice necessitates the exercise of clemency in this case," reads the letter. "Our nation’s view of cannabis has evolved, and it is indefensible to incarcerate citizens based on the unduly harsh attitudes of past generations." Signing in support of the pardon are Drake, Lil Baby, Quavo, Gunna, Dave East, Young Buck, Meek Mill, Killer Mike, T.I, 2 Chainz, Freeway, Lil Yachty, Waka Flocka, Loon, and many more.

Upon receiving word that the letter had reached Joe Biden, Ralo took to Instagram to reflect on the outpouring of support. "TODAY MY LEGAL TEAM DELIVERED DOCUMENTS DIRECTLY IN THE HANDS OF PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND HIS ADMINISTRATION, BEGGING FOR A PARDON FOR MYSELF," he writes, in a lengthy message. "DRAKE NAME WAS #1 ON THAT LIST IN SUPPORT OF MY PARDON, ALONG WITH DOZENS OF OTHER HIGH RANKING PEOPLE WITHIN OUR COUNTRY & THE HIP HOP COMMUNITY."

"WE THANK HIM AND EVERYONE THATS PUTTING EFFORT INTO THIS CAUSE," he continues. "@forbes AN OTHERS ARE USING MY CASE AS THE FACE FOR JUSTICE ON MARIJUANNA. WE CALLING FOR PUBLIC AN ALL INFLUENCERS SUPPORT." In the Forbes report, it's noted that Ralo specifically thanked Drake in particular, noting that it's the first time the superstar has thrown his considerable weight behind a criminal justice initiative.

Given that President Biden has previously spoken of a desire to decriminalize marijuana, many are hopeful that he will indeed consider clemency for the Atlanta rapper. As of now, Ralo has served over three years in prison; all the while, the cannabis business has flourished into a multi-billion dollar industry. Should you be interested in reading the full letter, head over to Forbes right here.

Free Ralo.