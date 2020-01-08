Yesterday, it was reported by TMZ that Rae Sremmurd's stepfather, Floyd Sullivan, was pronounced dead after being shot in his home. The Tupelo Police Department detailed that the 62-year-old man suffered several gunshot wounds on Monday evening. The son of the victim and the half-brother of the hit-making duo, Michael Sullivan, was admitted for psychological evaluation after being suspected of being responsible for the shooting. According to a press release from Tupelo PD, Michael has been arrested for the murder of his father.

On Tuesday night (Jan. 7), the 19-year-old was released from a psychological care facility, arrested and transported to the Lee County Sheriff's Department. No other suspects have been identified as of this report.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

After the news broke of Floyd Sullivan's death, Rae Sremmurd's publicist released a statement requesting for the family to be kept in our prayers and for their privacy to be respected during this time. Slim Jxmmi has yet to publicly comment on the situation, but the other member of the hit-making duo, Swae Lee, shared some tweets that seemed to reference it. Aside from a tweet that solely consisted of broken-heart emojis, he wrote, "I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion" and "I’ve been tested my whole life".