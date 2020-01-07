The stepfather of Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee has died after he was shot in Mississippi, according to TMZ. Floyd Sullivan, the stepfather of Rae Sremmurd, was pronounced dead once police were dispatched to the scene, Tupelo PD said. The police department said that the 62-year-old man suffered several gunshot wounds following the shooting.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Michael Brown, the younger brother to Swae and Jxm, is now in police custody as a person of interest. He's currently being held for a psychiatric evaluation and is currently the only person being investigated in connection to the murder. At this point, there isn't much information regarding the actual shooting itself as police are currently investigating the situation. However, Lee County Medical Examiner confirmed that the victim of the shooting is Floyd Sullivan.

Sullivan has been in Swae and Slim Jxmmi's lives since they were in middle school in Texas. From there, they moved to Tupelo along with Sullivan and their mom who had supported them in Mississippi.

At this point, it's unclear how much knowledge of the incident Swae Lee or Slim Jxmmi have of the situation. However, Swae Lee did post a selfie with a broken heart emoji on Monday evening. It's unclear whether that was in response to the news. We're keeping the family of Rae Sremmurd and their associates in our thoughts during this time.