Tragic news broke out earlier today revealing the death of Floyd Sullivan, stepfather to Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi. Sullivan was reportedly shot several times on Monday evening. He was dead once police arrived on the scene and the younger brother to the hit-making duo, Michael Sullivan, was taken into police custody to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. At this point, police said that the duo's younger brother is the only person of interest in the investigation right now.

Although the two rappers have remained relatively silent regarding the matter throughout the day Juel Stanley, publicist for Rae Sremmurd, issued a statement regarding their stepfather's death to WTVA.

At this time on behalf of Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee, we’d like to continue to keep the family in our prayers at such a delicate time. Both Slim and Swae Lee are deeply saddened by the death of their step father but are thankful for the love and support from him throughout the years of their upbringing. Though his untimely death has come at such a surprise, we ask that the public just keep the family in great prayer and respect their privacy at this time.

Swae didn't directly address his step father's passing but he issued a tweet that seemingly referenced the situation. Along with a slew of broken hearts, he wrote, "I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion."

We're keeping Swae, Jxm and their family in our thoughts.