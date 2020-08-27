R. Kelly was attacked in his cell by a fellow inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. A pissed-off inmate was allegedly frustrated that fans of the disgraced singer have been protesting outside of the jail facility, causing a lockdown. The extent of Kelly's injuries is unclear but the fight is not said to have been long, either being broken up by another inmate or a guard.

Steve Greenberg, Kelly's legal representative, is issuing his first statement on the matter, taking to Twitter to ask a few questions about the attack, also claiming that it's time to release him.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

"Yesterday we were told that an inmate had attacked R Kelly at the MCC in Chicago. We received conflicting reports as to the extent of his injuries," tweeted R. Kelly's attorney. "We have not been provided any information from the jail, nor has Mr. Kelly called. We are hopeful that he was not seriously injured. Regardless, it is time to release Mr. Kelly. The government cannot ensure his safety, and they cannot give him his day in court. We should not incarcerate people indefinitely because we cannot provide them with due process!"

His final point is surprisingly pretty strong, however, given the number of women who have accused R. Kelly of sexual assault, sexual misconduct, having sex with them while they were underage, and more, the case is probably strong enough to keep him locked up until further notice.

