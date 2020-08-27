R. Kelly was reportedly attacked by an inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

A new report by TMZ claims that the disgraced singer was beaten up by an inmate because of the numerous lockdowns they have had to endure in recent weeks, all because Kelly's supporters have been protesting outside of the facility.

According to the report, Kelly was jumped in his cell where he was sitting on his bed. Apparently, an inmate just started swinging on him, beating the hell out of the 53-year-old.



The fight allegedly did not last long. As of right now, it's unclear if it was broken up by another inmate or by a guard. Kelly was reportedly seen by a doctor, who confirmed that he did not suffer any serious injuries or broken bones.

The singer's attorney Steven Greenberg reportedly declined to comment on the situation when approached by TMZ.

As previously noted, the fight took place after an inmate got frustrated with the constant lockdowns caused by R. Kelly's fans. We reported this weekend that people had been marching in the streets for his freedom, stationing outside of the prison facility and screaming for his release.



In other recent R. Kelly news, he was recently accused of keeping a secret bank account from the feds with over $1.2 million in music royalties.

