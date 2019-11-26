She's tossed up some dust in the media over the last few days following her shocking revelations online, but there are some who don't believe that Joycelyn Savage is truly behind the tell-alls. The 24-year-old aspiring singer reportedly met Kelly back when she was 19-years-old and left her family to be with him. They've been trying to contact her ever since, but they've publicly claimed that Kelly was holding her hostage.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

However, Joycelyn has repeatedly stated that she and Kelly were in a relationship and that it was her parents who were being aggressive and abusive. She even stayed by Kelly's side when he was arrested on his current federal charges, but as her future, along with the fate of Kelly's other girlfriend Azriel Clary, hangs in the balance, many were waiting for the moment when one of the young ladies would finally step forward. And Joycelyn did.

What followed were allegations of physical abuse, forced home abortions, controlling behavior, and empty promises. Joycelyn recognized that people would pay to hear her story unfold and she has five years' worth of tales to tell, so she opened a Patreon account and began accepting subscription payments for each chapter. Over 1,800 people have already forked over cash.

Yet, there has been concern over if Joycelyn is truly the person behind these accounts, or if it's just a person pretending to be her as they spin false stories and cash in. TMZ reports that due to the publicity and allegations being made on the account, Patreon is attempting to verify that Joycelyn is indeed the person responsible for these statements. The outlet claims that the company has given the account holder just a few days to confirm Joycelyn's identity by providing "a government-issued form of identification."

Kelly's attorney is a believer, sharing with TMZ that "it is unfortunate that Jocelyn now seeks to make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert."