R. Kelly's entire world continues to crumble on a damn-near weekly basis. With multiple sexual abuse cases against him, the singer has continued to maintain his innocence. His two girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, previously denied that he was capable of such claims but it appears as though they backtracked on their comments recently. A Patreon account that appeared to belong to Savage surfaced online where she detailed the abuse she's suffered at the hands of Kelly.

Kelly's team has denied these allegations but now, the account that purportedly belonged to Savage has been taken down from Patreon. Apparently, the company was made aware that the account may have not actually belonged to her. As they attempted to get the owner to confirm the identity, they never received a response and shut down the account.

"After multiple unsuccessful attempts to verify the identity of the account holder, we closed the Patreon page allegedly associated with Joycelyn Savage due to potential impersonation," a rep for Patreon told Pitchfork. "All patrons who signed up for the membership page were refunded and the creator did not receive any funds.”

Savage claimed that Kelly made promises to make her the "next Aaliyah." Things began to get more intense as he forced her to call her "daddy" and "master." She later claimed that he got her pregnant twice and forced her to have an abortion.