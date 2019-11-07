R. Kelly may have managed to narrowly have his charges acquitted in 2008 but the way his case is looking in 2019, it seems like he might be thrown in jail for a minute. Kelly was indicted on federal charges of sexual abuse and more earlier this year following Surviving R. Kelly. Things aren't looking good for him right now, either. He was denied bond and his financial situation is looking pretty bleak right now. However, it seems like he's doing whatever he can to escape his inevitable fate.



Jeffrey Steinback was brought onto R. Kelly's legal team for his "expertise" on dealing with the major charges against R. Kelly, The Tribune reports. Steinback's known in the legal field as an expert in negotiating plea deals. Kelly's team, as well as Steinback, denied that he was brought on board to try and make a deal. “I was brought in as another set of eyes," Steinberg said. “I did not meet a monster... I met a man who is hurting... He’s done a great deal of good in his life.”

Steinback revealed that he met with Kelly on a few occasions at the Metropolitan Correctional Center where the singer has been held without bond. Steinback said he went to meet Kellz to get to know "who he is and how I may be of assistance.”