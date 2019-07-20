A little over a week ago, R. Kelly was taken into custody on 13 new federal charges, however, he isn't the only person facing a lengthy prison sentence this time around. Two men who previously worked for Kelly, employee Milton "June" Brown and former business manager Derrel McDavid, were also recently arrested.

Kelly faces a slew of charges associated with child pornography and intimidation of witnesses related to his 2008 case. Both Brown and McDavid have been charged with conspiracy to receive child pornography, while McDavid has another of conspiracy to obstruct justice. There are reports that detectives have discovered nearly two dozen videotapes that show Kelly engaging in sexual acts with minors.

Brown, who reportedly worked for Kelly for two decades between 1997 to 2018, had a court appearance on Friday where he entered a not guilty plea. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Brown was released on bond and if he is convicted in his forthcoming trial, he faces up to 20 years in prison. Meanwhile, McDavid was granted a $500K bond last week and was released, as well. Kelly has also pleaded not guilty but was denied bond earlier this week in Illinois. His next court date for that case isn't until September. Yet, Kelly faces charges in New York and will be transferred there to make his August 2 court appearance.