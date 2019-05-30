The grand jury is in session, and witnesses have steadily been coming forward to paint a villainous picture of R. Kelly. We reported earlier through TMZ, that witnesses had taken to the stand last Wednesday to make claims that Kelly's entourage had made arrangements for underaged girls to travel across state lines for the purpose of sexual intercourse. Now, it's looking like the singer could soon be hit with a fresh set of charges — for allegedly paying off witnesses to not testify in his 2008 child pornography trial.

E. JASON WAMBSGANS/AFP/Getty Images

The R&B star is being accused of paying several of his alleged victims - in this case, the family of his goddaughter - back in 2008, to not take the stand in his child pornography trial, TMZreported. Numerous other witnesses have allegedly come forward to say that they had been sent on vacation, by members of Kelly's team, as the trial played out so that they couldn’t be called to the stand. Kelly was eventually acquitted in the 2008 trial, in part because the victim, who prosecutors claimed was featured in a sex tape, didn’t testify.

Grand jurors are also looking into allegations that Kelly and his team tried to sway the outcome of the 2008 trial through witness intimidation and threats of bodily harm, meaning the disgraced singer could be facing obstruction of justice charges. There are investigations into Kelly in both Illinois and various districts in New York, and the singer and his attorneys are scrambling to prepare a defense.