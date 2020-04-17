R. Kelly was expected to be on trial in New York in July but, because of the current state of the world, he will need to wait a few extra months.

As reported by Page Six, the disgraced singer's trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges has been pushed back until September 2020. As of right now, he is scheduled to be in court on September 29, but if the coronavirus outbreak does not improve before then and lockdown measures are still in place, his trial will obviously be delayed again.

Although the date was co-signed by Brooklyn Judge Ann Donnelly, one of Kelly's legal representatives believes there is no chance that the trial actually begins that soon.



E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images

"It’s impossible that that date is going to happen," said Douglas Anton, a New Jersey-based attorney working with the singer.

The reason for keeping the new date so soon was strategic, as the Judge would like to see Kelly before he goes on trial in Chicago. In that trial, he is being charged with creating and owning several pieces of child pornography, as well as more.

R. Kelly has been filing motions to be granted an early release from prison during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the fact that his age puts in in an at-risk category. He was previously denied release.

