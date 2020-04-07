R. Kelly's crimes have been deemed so serious that not even a global pandemic will get him released from prison.

The disgraced singer, accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, entered a bid to be released from jail early. He argued that, until his trial, he should be allowed to spend time in home confinement so that he can properly practice social distancing. As we saw in one particular inmate's video, conditions are rough in prisons across the country right now and, due to his age, R. Kelly says he's more at risk than others. Unfortunately for him (and fortunately for countless families affected by his actions over the years), Kelly will not be getting out despite the growing threat of COVID-19.

Noting that he is still considered a flight risk and a threat to the witnesses in his case, R. Kelly was denied an early release.



Cook County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

"[Kelly] is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses. The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed," wrote the legal documents preventing him from leaving jail.

The judge confirmed that there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus at the Chicago facility where R. Kelly is being held. She also says that she's not buying the singer's claim that his age places him more at risk than others, arguing that his surgical history does not either.

R. Kelly is currently in prison as he awaits his trial, which is likely to be delayed due to the spread of COVID-19. It was originally scheduled to begin in July, but outlying circumstances have likely prevented that from happening.

[via]