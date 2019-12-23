Whenever the holidays roll on forward, people get curious about what our favorite celebrity criminals are eating in prison. During Thanksgiving, R. Kelly, Kodak Black, Suge Knight and others all learned first-hand that celebrating from behind bars isn't as bad as it sounds. They still got their delicious turkey dinners and the only thing that was missing was the most important part of the holidays: family. With another major occasion coming up, a list of the perks received at correctional facilities around the country has us finding out what they'll be stuffing their bellies with on Christmas Day. It's looking like Kelly and Knight will get lucky again. Bill Cosby, on the other hand, is not getting a damn thing.

As reported by TMZ, many of the country's prisons are stocking commissary with some special items for the holidays, allowing inmates to spend more freely before the new year. R. Kelly's spending limit will increase by $50 for the month and he has the added option of copping holiday cookies, chocolate bars, pound cake, and more. In San Diego, Suge Knight will be given the same allowance at the commissary but he can indulge in chocolate caramel Santa treats, peppermint bark, and possibly even a card to send his kids. Bill Cosby isn't so lucky.



Montgomery County Correctional Facility via Getty Images

The disgraced actor was in the news this weekend after Eddie Murphy mentioned him on Saturday Night Live, responding to the jab via his publicist. He might just be grumpy though because his facility is literally adding nothing to the menu for Christmas. No increase in spending, no special items at the canteen, nothing. Cosby is basically getting coal. Are you surprised?