As K. Michelle defends his musical reputation, R. Kelly remains behind bars as he awaits trial. The disgraced music icon faces a number of federal charges across several states that involve human trafficking, child pornography, tampering with evidence, and sexual misconduct. Kelly has repeatedly maintained his innocence for years, but soon his fate will be in the hands of a judge and jury.



Pool / Getty Images

Faith Rodgers is one of the many R. Kelly accusers to take the singer to court and even appeared in the controversial Surviving R. Kelly documentary. She claims that she had a romantic relationship with Kelly for a year and has detailed her alleged experience in interviews. "He asked me how old I was. And I told him," Rodgers said back in 2018. "And he's like, 'You know, if you're really, you know, 16, that you can tell daddy, right?' ... And he was like, 'You know, you just look about 14, 15, or 16.'"

The 22-year-old has accused Kelly of giving her herpes, and reports state she is hoping that a court will force the singer to turn over his medical records. She wants “all documentation regarding your sexually transmitted infection status for the past five years," and while that can include any medications he may have taken, it also encompasses hotel bills, phone records, financial paperwork, taxes, as well as medical records.

