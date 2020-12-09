Long before R. Kelly's disturbing personal life came to light, he was a music mentor to R&B songstress, K. Michelle. While most of us have decided to boycott him and his music altogether, Michelle took to Twitter on December 9 to open up about their professional relationship, admitting that she misses having his guidance.

"I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered," she began. "If you have a mentor u need to learn as much musically as possible, but I took so days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him." She explained in another tweet that she's trying to create an authentic R&B album, and wishes that she could play it for him and get his take on it. "I’m trying to create the most genuine Last R&B record and I really need to play it for him but u can’t," she wrote, adding that she needs to find the confidence to do it on her own. "It hurts. I have to be confident In my skills and do this alone."

She noted that she is not trying to condone the actions that put R. Kelly behind bars, but simply speak on his artistic talent alone. "Once again i’m not defending single soul. Wrong is wrong," she tweeted. "But within separating the man from the music, musically I’ve trusted him my whole career and now it’s time to trust my own self. No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness," she concluded

Predictably, fans immediately accused K. Michelle of defending R. Kelly and speaking far too highly of a convicted pedophile, to which she responded in another series of tweets. "No regrets I say what I say. Ain’t my fault people didn’t pay attention in elementary school and can’t comprehend that im not defending anyone. I’m talking about MY STORY, MY LIFE. No soul alive will take my God given rights 2feel," she wrote.

"I’ve had conversations with some of the victims and offered my help but because I don’t POST it I don’t care? Wow. Y’all fav post themselves passing out gifts for clout everyday but that ain’t me! I NO LONGER HAVE SH*T TO PROVE ON AN APP!," she continued. "Either way it’s a sickness. I know you people on the couch think you are psychiatrist but guess I ACTUALLY HAVE A WHOLE DEGREE IN PSYCHOLOGY from Florida A&M. It’s all wrong and it’s a sickness."