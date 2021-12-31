Quelly Woo Ends 2021 On A High Note With Brief New Project, "TOP PROSPECT"

In February, rising artist Quelly Woo dropped Tactical Pressure, a 9-track EP that sonically followed in the footsteps of the late Brooklyn Drill star Pop Smoke, and now, on the final day of 2021, he has returned with his second project of the year: TOP PROSPECT.

Like its winter predecessor, TOP PROSPECT does not come laced with any guest verses, but Quelly Woo is able to keep things interesting with a myriad of iconic and recognizable samples. On the intro track "Times Like This," Quelly delivers a hungry performance over a tweaked version of Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)," and on "UPGRADE YOU," Quelly confidently attacks the instrumental to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 2006 hit collab of the same name. The project's production also pulls inspiration from more recently released tracks, such as Lil Uzi Vert's sentimental Luv Is Rage 2 album cut "Dear Mama" and StaySolidRocky's 2020 TikTok smash "Party Girls."

In the end, the uncanny similarities between Quelly Woo and Pop Smoke may still be a lot for new listeners to accept, but with TOP PROSPECT, the Canarsie artist inches closer to carving out a lane of his own. Check out the ten-track project below, and let us know in the comments which song is your favorite.

Tracklist:

1. Times Like This

2. SIZZLE

3. MAMBA MENTALITY

4. Motion

5. Clutch

6. LV SHADES

7. UPGRADE YOU

8. Ratchet and Clank

9. Party Girl

10. DEAR MAMA