Quelly Woo Picks Up Where Pop Smoke Left Off On "Tactical Pressure"

Joshua Robinson
April 03, 2021 19:31
Tactical Pressure
Quelly Woo

Brooklyn Drill is alive and well on Quelly Woo's new project "Tactical Pressure."


Brooklyn may have another soon-to-be superstar on its hands. 

After treating fans with the motivational single "Pain Into Passion" at the tail-end of February, New York rapper Quelly Woo has finally dropped off his new project Tactical Pressure. With a voice and delivery that's eerily similar to the late Pop Smoke's, Quelly Woo uses his latest release to pick up where his fellow Brooklyn artist left off.

The full title of the Canarsie, Brooklyn-based rapper's new project is Tactical Pressure Volume One, A Movie Starrting Quelly Woo aka Mr. TP, and although Quelly Woo's nine-track project isn't packed with movie-like skits, it does boast a bunch of the cinematic production that the Brooklyn Drill scene is known for. The extended title of the project also adds context to Quelly Woo's nickname Mr. TP, which he reveals to be an abbreviation for "Tactical Pressure."

The Pop Smoke influence is clear all throughout the rising artist's new EP, especially on the project's closer "TNP (Tomorrow Never-Promised)," and Quelly even shouted out the late Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon artist, saying, "R.I.P THE LEGEND I KNO HE WOO WALKIN UP IN HEAVEN."

If you're interested, give Quelly Woo's Tactical Pressure a listen below.

Tracklist:

1. Hot Winter
2. Bacc Out
3. Jealousy
4. Pain Into Passion
5. Stallion
6. That's So Raven
7. Rockets
8. The Hood
9. TNP (Tomorrow Never-Promised)

