Quelly Woo Turns "Pain Into Passion" On His Latest Single

Aron A.
February 24, 2021 20:13
Pain Into Passion
Quelly Woo

The rising Brooklyn rapper releases his latest single from his forthcoming project.


Drill is not going anywhere anytime soon. As it emerged into mainstream consciousness throughout 2020, the sound that particularly associated with Brooklyn's rendition of drill began to make its way across America. However, it's still Brooklyn that's holding the flag high these days.

Canarsie rapper Quelly Woo is one of the most exciting names bubbling in the Brooklyn drill scene. With tones of Pop Smoke's raspiness scattered in his delivery, he slid through with his third single from his forthcoming project, Tactical Pressure. "Pain Into Passion" is a guttural banger that finds Quelly reflecting on the brightside of things and turning his losses into wins.

Check out the latest banger from Quelly Woo below and keep your eyes peeled for Tactical Pressure dropping April 2nd, 2021.

Quotable Lyrics
My demons ain't don't got a conscience
Slam a n***a, Onyx
Take off, Sonic
Shake it, earthquake
Said she want me in the worst way

Quelly Woo
