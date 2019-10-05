There doesn't look to be much athletically that Quavo can’t do. Whether he’s dropping dimes on the football field or becoming the MVP of the NBA celebrity All-Star game, Quavo has proven that he’s one athletic guy, and it appears baseball is no different. Yesterday, the Migos rapper was asked to throw out the monumental first pitch prior to the Atlanta Braves game against the Cardinals in game 2 of the NLCS.

In honor, the 28-year-old rapper wore a number 91 jersey (his birth year) with his nickname Huncho printed on the back. "Let's see what you got, Quavo," the announcer said over the loudspeaker before Quavo excitedly walked onto the field and nailed a strike.

Prior to the game, Fox Sports tweeted a video of Quavo practicing for the big moment. In the clip, the rapper is seen throwing a perfect pitch behind an older-style building, something 50 Cent should’ve done prior to his disastrous throw few years back.

It appears Quavo’s presence worked for the Braves as the team won 9-3, evening up the 5-game series 1-1. Watch Quavo’s first pitch from yesterday (below).