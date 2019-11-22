These days, we know Quavo as one-third of the Migos, romantic partner to Saweetie, and one of the most popular rappers in the entire world. The melodious tones of his auto-tuned frequencies never fail to entertain us and, on his joint records with Takeoff and Offset, he always manages to shine alongside his family members. Every once in a while, the Migos will come through with some hilarious older photos for Throwback Thursday and, this week, Quavo did the honors of uploading his own. His post isn't necessarily funny -- it's more of a cute pic -- but still, the Atlanta trio does not fail to transport us back in time again.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Unlike the photo of Takeoff and Quavo stunting in adult-sized t-shirts with their pint-sized frames, Quavo shared an image of himself in third grade, being joined at the lunch table by his mother. Sporting braids, a young Quavious gave the camera a shy smile and, from the looks of it, Mama Marshall was too preoccupied scolding her son about something to notice a photo was even being taken.

The comments are filled with heart-eyed emojis with Saweetie leading the pack, using Takeoff's classic "MAMAAAA" ad-lib to swoon over her mother-in-law. Hopefully, the Migos throwbacks continue. We just can't get enough of them.