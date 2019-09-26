There's something about Migos throwback pictures that just get you rolling on the floor in laughter. The rap collective, made up of Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset, has been considered one of the strongest forces in Atlanta rap for a long time and they're still at the top of their game. Right now, they're working on completing the next instalment in their Culture series, announcing a new album for next year. After dropping solo projects throughout the whole of 2018, a year off was much-deserved. We've still been hearing from the gang on the regular though. Quavo has been posting videos and photos of his crazy new grills, Offset has been lusting over his wife Cardi B and Takeoff, well, hasn't really been doing much of anything. Take is generally a man of few words though. Set wanted to remind everyone of his humble beginnings, sharing a triad of old pictures and getting his followers in tears today.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The goal of Offset's throwback series was to prove that he's always been a sneakerhead, pointing out his kicks in each image. We're more concerned with his stylistic glo-up though. Of course, the rapper has much more money at his disposal these days. He did make the Forbes list, after all. His drip has gone from mediocre to tremendous from the looks of things, exchanging baggy jeans for Balmain skinnies, graphic tees for Versace steez and much more.

Take a look at the Migos star's throwback shots of the day and try not to laugh too hard.