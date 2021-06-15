Pop Smoke was well on his way to stardom before his tragic death in 2020. The rapper was fresh off of the release of Meet The Woo Vol. 2 which was stacked with star-studded features. Perhaps, the biggest being Quavo. The two rappers teamed up on "Shake The Room" then again. on Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon on "Aim For The Moon" and "Snitching" alongside Future. Their relationship was deeper than just music as Quavo began to take the budding Brooklyn star under his wing.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

During a recent interview with Angie Martinez, Quavo shared details on his relationship with Pop Smoke. The Migos rapper first explained how he and Bobby Shmurda locked in, opening the doors for the anticipation of a Shmigo project. Quavo explained that Pop Smoke was always attentive to whatever knowledge he dropped, even when it comes to fashion.

"I actually made him put on a suit to go to Diddy’s party, too,” Quavo said. “He was just, ‘I don’t wear no suits.’ I was like, ‘Man get a suit, man. Meet me right here tonight. We gon’ gotdamn link.’”

Quavo actually had a hand in Pop Smoke's attire for his first fashion week in London. Takeoff and Quavo reminisced on Pop looking for reassurance in the blue Louis Vuitton jacket.

"It’s your first fashion week, you know. They’ll put anything on us. So he text my phone like, ‘Yo, I’m supposed to wear this shit like this?’” Quavo continued, adding that Pop even told him, "Don't lie to me." “I woulda told him if he was f**ked up, but he was fresh," Quavo said.

Peep the full interview below.