When Pop Smoke's posthumous album dropped, the fans had plenty to say about who did, or did not appear on it. While most artists were relegated to a single feature appearance, including the executive producer 50 Cent, it was Quavo whose presence seemed to run rampant, with inclusions on three different records.

Over the course of 19 songs, Quavo pops up on "Aim for the Moon," "Snitching" and finally "West Coast Shit." Fans seemed a bit confused as to why he had such a big role, but perhaps his new interview with Complex sheds some light on this.

In a new cover story detailing the creation of Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Quavo speaks directly on his relationship with Pop Smoke, and expresses a singular regret.

Erik Voake/Getty Images

Quavo says the two became close quickly, and Quavo would frequently offer up advice to Pop as he navigated a new life.

"As soon as Pop got on, he was ready to fly private and shit. So I let him know he needed to take it one step at a time, because this game will swallow you when you get to splurging. I just told him, “Man, you’ve got to take your time. I went from coach to first class to a jet plane, and it was all through years of growing and money managing.” I had to talk to him on some big-brother-type shit. They call me Uncle Huncho, so I just try to lead people in the right way," Quavo says.

Their relationship expanded to many topics from there, yet, Quavo said "I feel like I missed that one," in response to lending advice about houses specifically. "I ain’t put him up on game about the Airbnbs and stuff like that. I feel like I would have helped him. Nobody’s got a timeline on their schedule, so you can’t even say that, but I just miss my bro. I felt like if I was around, or near the spot, I could have done something. I don’t want nothing to happen to my partners who I’ve been around and who I’ve given advice to. That’s my guy, man. I miss my boy," he says of Pop's unfortunate robbery and subsequent murder.

Steven Victor echoed this sentiment about the two's relationship, stating, "Quavo would always tell me how much love he had for Pop, and vice versa. Pop would always be like, “Yo, I love that n***a Quavo.” They were always on the phone. When we were in Paris shooting the video for “Shake the Room,” me and Quavo were talking about Quavo possibly executive producing Pop’s record. Because when they were working, Quavo was telling Pop different ideas to use on records. He was giving him a lot of game musically, creatively, and just as a man. He was taking him under his wing."

Rest in Peace, Pop. Read our review of the album here.

[via]