Quando Rondo Was The Intended Target Of Recent Shooting: Report

Quando Rondo was reportedly the target in the recent shooting that left a second person in his vehicle dead, according to Fox 11 News. The outlet claims that police investigators have determined that the suspects intended to kill the 23-year-old rapper.

“A wild scene here as investigators say the apparent target of this deadly gun fire, a rapper of from the Atlanta area — they say a pretty well known rapper, too — in this area along with a second person in this back Cadillac Escalade — may have been a relative, may have been a member of his entourage — we don’t know,” reporter Ed Laskos explained. “But it’s that second person, not the rapper, it’s that second person who was hit by gunfire, dies by the gunfire.”



The shooting went down on Friday as Rondo's Escalade stopped at a gas station in West Hollywood. Video showing Rondo screaming as his friend's body was pulled out of the car by officials went viral on social media shortly afterward. The identity of the man who was killed is believed to be 23-year-old Lul Pab.

"We don't know why or how this happened, all we know is that the victim's vehicle, they pulled up, they were pumping gas and it looks like they probably finished pumping gas and the suspects approached from the alley, got out of the car and started shooting at those victims," Lt. John Radke of the Los Angeles Police Department stated.

Rondo's team eventually released a statement confirming that the rapper was safe, but that the other man had been killed: “Quando was involved in a shooting yesterday evening [Friday] which resulted in the untimely death of another’s young man’s life; he himself didn’t sustain any injuries during the shooting and is safe.”

