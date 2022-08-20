After Quando Rondo was involved in a Los Angeles shooting on Friday (August 19) night, fans feared for the 23-year-old rapper's fate. Initial reports speculated that he may have lost his life in the incident, but it was later confirmed that he survived, although all the members of his entourage weren't so lucky.

As XXL reports, a video has surfaced online following the drive-by in which a man who closely resembles Quando can be seen screaming in sheer devastation as he watches officers remove his friend, Lul Pab, who had been hit, from the vehicle.

The initial shooting took place in the Beverly Grove neighbourhood, and though the recording artist's friend was transported to the hospital, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, authorities believe that Quando and his crew were filling up with fuel at a gas station when three men in a white vehicle pulled up alongside their black Cadillac Escalade and opened fire.

A report from KABC states that a 23-year-old man (initially thought to be the Georgia native, but now known to be his friend) was taken from the SUV and rushed to receive medical attention. Lul Pab was allegedly shot while sitting inside the SUV; it remains unclear if there was an exchange of gunfire, though we do know that the shooters remain at large.





"We don't know why or how this happened, all we know is that the victim's vehicle, they pulled up, they were pumping gas and it looks like they probably finished pumping gas and the suspects approached from the alley, got out of the car and started shooting at those victims," LAPD Lt. John Radke told the media.

Tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on Quando Rondo's Los Angeles shooting.

RIP Lul Pab.

